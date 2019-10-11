Lidl, the grocery store chain with several New Jersey locations and another opening soon in Lawrence, has announced it will be offering U.S. part time employees medical benefits, as of January 1st, 2020, according to Business Insider.

Lidl will be in the Lawrence Shopping Center on Brunswick Pike, taking over the spot where Acme was. Some Whole Foods employees may want to make the switch after hearing that their company plans to cut part-time employees medical benefits next year.

The article says about 1,200 employees will become eligible for the medical benefits come January. Lidl is sending notes to all their current part timers, making them aware of the change. They'll be able to sign up soon, during the company's open enrollment period.

The new medical benefits will cost Lidl $9 million in the first year, with costs going up as it opens stores.

"It's an investment that's mutually beneficial, the Lidl US Chairman Roman Heini told Business Insider. He said the change is expected to "increase employee retention, and increasing retention makes employees happier, which makes the customer happier."

Lidl currently has New Jersey locations in Vineland, Eatontown, Hazlet, Lacey and Union.

