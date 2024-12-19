Greedy kids put NJ near the top of most expensive kids’ Christmas lists

As a parent, I saw a report recently that was such an eye-opener I don’t believe my eyelids have returned to normal since.

If your kids ask for too much for Christmas, you are not alone. Selfish expectations by our children at the holidays are likely something we don’t talk about because we all think ours are the only greedy ones doing it, that we failed somehow as parents.

Canva Canva loading...

The secret is out. Kids are too greedy. Here’s what I learned.

A new survey done by Solitaired.com shows that New Jersey is in the Top 10 states for kids' most expensive Christmas lists. Buckle up for this one.

First of all, in the nation as a whole, the average cost of the most expensive gift on a child’s wishlist is $434. But specifically in New Jersey, the average most expensive desired present is $492.

Canva Canva loading...

And that’s just one thing. They, of course, want more. Much more.

In New Jersey, if a parent bought everything on the average kid’s Christmas list, it would total $1,387.

Now, that’s just insane. I have four kids. If you think I would spend $5,548, then Santa gave you a crack pipe for Christmas.

New Jersey ranks 9th in the nation for kids with the most expensive Christmas lists.

80% of Garden State parents say their offspring are expecting more than they were just a few years ago. And 66% of parents here go over budget on their kids at the holidays.

Canva Canva loading...

As bad as Jersey kids' expectations are, we’re not the worst. That dubious distinction goes to Connecticut, where children average a Christmas list worth $1,625.

Where are the least greedy kids in America? North Carolina. Their full list averages $846.

So, are these greedy Jersey brats getting everything on their lists? Thank sanity, no. The average parent spends $518 on a kid.

Canva Canva loading...

Yeah, I spend that on the holidays too. It’s called groceries.

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈