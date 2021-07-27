Gov. Murphy’s COVID response makes sense for once— Here’s why (Opinion)

Governor Murphy has repeatedly said that he doesn’t see the need to go back to all of the draconian restrictions he imposed on us during the COVID-19 Pandemic. This is a huge about face.

He also knows that his re-election could be on the line. And that has to factor in to his every move right now.

Despite the CDC’s dire warnings about the spread of the Delta variant, Governor Murphy is not backing down. Although the fear mongers in the federal government and the mainstream media would have you think that the Delta variant is a death sentence, Governor Murphy is, for the first time ever, ACTUALLY following the science and the data.

Facts are facts. We are not in the situation we were in before.

Governor Murphy has hit his goal of vaccinating New Jerseyans. 5 1/4 million New Jersey residents have already been vaccinated. Hospitalization rates are up slightly, but not enough to panic. We have more than sufficient numbers of PPE.

We have more than sufficient resources in our hospitals. We have stock piles of vaccinations, and ventilators. And the Department of Health says we can safely return to schools. And most of us realize that that’s true, so Murphy is following that guidance. Again, he’s finally making sense.

Despite what the pot-stirrers want you to think, there’s no need for a renewed panic scenario, masking, or shutdowns. Granted, Governor Murphy‘s decisions at this point are totally based on his reelection strategy. But who cares? As long as we can live our lives normally, his motivation really doesn’t matter.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.