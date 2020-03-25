Go through the drive-thru, get a free quarantine Frosty

Wendy’s is giving a Junior Frosty away with every drive-thru order. Like other fast food restaurants, Wendy’s is working on a carry-out/drive-thru/delivery basis only, but the Frosty promotion is for drive-thru only.

According to Delish.com, the free Frostys, which are available in vanilla or chocolate and usually cost around a dollar, will only be available for a limited time, but the length of the promotion has not been announced.

So, maybe the world is falling apart around us, but you can get a free dessert, so that makes things better. Plus, if you’re in that subset of people who like to dunk your French fries in your Frosty, now you can do it without having to pay for the Frosty. Dunk away. According to the company’s website, there are 142 Wendy’s locations in New Jersey.

More from New Jersey 101.5

Coronavirus testing at the PNC Bank Arts Center