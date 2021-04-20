Girl took box cutter into Lakewood school to threaten student, officials say

A Lakewood elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student threatened another with a box cutter, officials said.

District spokesman Michael Inzlbuch told New Jersey 101.5 that a fifth-grade girl at the Oak Street School threatened another with the aluminum box cutters around 10:30 a.m. The weapon went undetected by the school's metal detector.

The school was placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes, Inzelbuch said.

School security personnel responded to the situation initially and police were called, according to Inzelbuch, who said no one was injured. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the incident.

Lakewood police did not immediately return a message from New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday morning.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report about the incident.

Metal detectors were installed at the district's elementary schools in 2018 after two boys at the Oak Street School brought a loaded .22 caliber handgun to school for "protection." The 9-year-old boy put the gun into the 10-year-old's backpack as they rode on the bus, according to police.

