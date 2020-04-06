Girl Scouts use money from cookie sales to buy medical supplies

Three New Jersey Girl Scout troops are helping the frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 by using cookie money to buy needed gloves.

It started with Troop 96036 in Ridgefield Park. The 17 scouts voted unanimously to use the proceeds from their cookie sales to buy 10,000 gloves which they donated to the Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck. The troop has also pledged to make a monetary donation and to buy further medical supplies.

Girl Scout Katie Flynn says in a press release, “It really feels great to help others and give back to people in need.” Leader Aleida Vasquez saw the gloves for sale on Amazon, bought them, and gave them to another Girl Scout mom who is a nurse at Holy Name. “My troop and I decided to use our cookie money for a donation to the nurses and doctors because with all that is going on, we wanted to help keep the doctors and nurses safe. They do a lot for us, so this is how we gave back to them,” said Girl Scout Bryanna Valdivieso.

That prompted two other troops, 97375 and 98030, to donate 355 boxes to Holy Name, as well. For more information on the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, click here.

