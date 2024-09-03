Wawa is giving out free coffee to certain customers in specific states, and New Jersey is one of them.

The promotion is only good for about two weeks. It applies to coffee of any size.

To mark the start of the school year, the convenience store chain is running the promotion in all mid-Atlantic stores. That includes locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.

Through Wawa's "Cheers to Classrooms" initiative, free coffee is going out specifically to teachers and school staff.

To redeem the offer, customers simply need to inform the cashier that they are a member of a local school system.

“As everyday heroes of the classroom return back to school, we’re delighted to toast a new year by providing free coffee to teachers and school staff for the first two weeks of September,” said Dave Simonetti, senior director of store operations. “We hope this small gesture shows our deep appreciation for everything educators and school staff do for children in the community.”

The offer is only valid in stores; teachers can't use the perk through the Wawa app or delivery platforms.

The giveaway started on Labor Day. The offer is valid through Sunday, Sept. 15.

Wawa offered the promotion in Alabama and Florida in August.

