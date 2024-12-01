Former drummer of NJ’s My Chemical Romance found dead

🔴 Drummer Bob Bryar dead at 44 years old

🔴 He was with MCR to debut "The Black Parade"

🔴 NJ band set to play at MetLife Stadium

Bob Bryar, the former drummer of My Chemical Romance, has died at the age of 44.

He was found on Tuesday at his home in Tennessee, TMZ first reported citing unnamed law enforcement sources. The report said he was last seen alive over three weeks earlier on Nov. 4,

The band confirmed Bryar's death in a statement through a spokesperson, the Associated Press reported.

“The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing," the spokesperson said. No details about his death have been released.

Members of the band My Chemical Romance arrive for the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2007 ceremony in Saitama city, near Tokyo, on May 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, file) Members of the band My Chemical Romance arrive for the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2007 ceremony in Saitama city, near Tokyo, on May 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, file) loading...

He first joined the rock band from New Jersey in 2004, replacing drummer Matt Pelissier. Bryar and My Chemical Romance separated in 2010.

Bryar was their drummer upon the release of "The Black Parade," the album that is widely considered the band's magnum opus. In 2017, MTV named the song's music video the "Greatest Video of the Century."

Members of My Chemical Romance pose for photographers as they arrive on the white carpet of the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, Aug. 28, 2005 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, file) Members of My Chemical Romance pose for photographers as they arrive on the white carpet of the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, Aug. 28, 2005 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, file) loading...

Next year, My Chemical Romance will embark on a 10-date North American stadium tour, where they will perform “The Black Parade,” released in 2006, in full.

Their Aug. 9, 2025 show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford has sold out less than a month after it was announced, according to the band's Instagram page.

My Chemical Romance formed in 2001 and released four studio albums across their career, first breaking through with 2004’s “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.”

They announced their breakup in 2013; a year later, they released a greatest hits collection titled “May Death Never Stop You.” In 2019, they announced a reunion, later revealing they’d privately reunited two years earlier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

