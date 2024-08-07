In flood-prone NJ city, workers paved the storm drains shut

HOBOKEN — As the flood-prone city headed into a very rainy Tuesday night, Hoboken was dealing with an unfortunate mistake by contractors who did repaving on local streets.

Drains were paved over, as reported by HobokenGirl, sharing photos of the botched work.

Hoboken Councilman shared paving photos (Paul Presinzano 1st Ward City Councilman via X) Hoboken Councilman shared paving photos (Paul Presinzano 1st Ward City Councilman via X) loading...

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla called the mess-up “completely unacceptable” and traded terse words on social media with Hudson County Executive Craig Guy, a fellow elected Democrat.

Guy said responded on Tuesday: “Any mistakes made by the county contractor have been – and are being – remedied."

Hudson County Canva loading...

The torrential rains arrived and there was flash flooding, but it had quickly eased out, as seen in photos shared by Hoboken Public Safety Director Ken Ferrante.

“Instead of the days it used to take, water now recedes in hrs. Now start the prep for Debby,” Ferrante said in a post to X, tagging Hoboken Office of Emergency Management.

Hoboken Councilman shared paving photos (Paul Presinzano 1st Ward City Councilman via X) Hoboken Councilman shared paving photos (Paul Presinzano 1st Ward City Councilman via X) loading...

