In flood-prone NJ city, workers paved the storm drains shut
HOBOKEN — As the flood-prone city headed into a very rainy Tuesday night, Hoboken was dealing with an unfortunate mistake by contractors who did repaving on local streets.
Drains were paved over, as reported by HobokenGirl, sharing photos of the botched work.
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla called the mess-up “completely unacceptable” and traded terse words on social media with Hudson County Executive Craig Guy, a fellow elected Democrat.
Guy said responded on Tuesday: “Any mistakes made by the county contractor have been – and are being – remedied."
“Instead of the days it used to take, water now recedes in hrs. Now start the prep for Debby,” Ferrante said in a post to X, tagging Hoboken Office of Emergency Management.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
Most affordable places to live in New Jersey
Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi