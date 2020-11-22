Finding gratitude in a despicable year

There is little debate amongst many of us that the year 2020 was pretty despicable. There are other words I could use but this is a family show.

Many of us lost large chunks of income. Many of us lost our only income. Many of us knew or experienced the effects of the coronavirus from a health and well-being standpoint. Many of us saw civil unrest, rioting, political discord, some of us experienced weather chaos and damage.

Many of us had our daily routines turned upside down. Many of us worked hard to implement some normalcy into our children’s lives. Some of us lost someone close to us through this damn pandemic and not even been able to mourn them properly.

I, like many of you, have experienced most of the above situations. As I sit here getting ready to celebrate my favorite holiday of the year, Thanksgiving, in a way I have never celebrated before, I still remain thankful.

I’m thankful for those on the front line who I have witnessed personally take care of the fallen ill. They did it with long arduous hours putting all family and personal life on hold and they did it with compassion and professionalism.

I’m thankful for my family and friends who are always there to support and check up on me. When this virus hit my phone was busy everyday with friends and my nieces and nephew checking in frequently to make sure I was okay. I’m blessed.

I’m thankful for the time I had to myself, to regroup and reassess what’s important in my life.

I’m thankful for my job. To be able to move forward and do what I love every weekend. Thank you to my bosses and my outstanding producer Chris.

I’m thankful for the time I had with the ones I lost. Their memories will live on with me helping ease the pain of my loss.

I’m thankful to be able to communicate with you each weekend. Thank you for your support.

I look forward to a much better 2021 and wish you all a wonderful Thanksgiving.