Fear-mongering NJ government will be last to unmask (Opinion)

It's really difficult to watch the absurdly incompetent New Jersey government scramble to keep the flames of crisis going, despite all the evidence that the pandemic is long over.

Despite emptying hospitals, herd immunity, near-zero infections, and a very small known risk group, NJ remains in lockdown. Crisis acting Gov. Murphy and his henchmen continue to spin a tale of falsehoods in order to continue the fear campaign to convince you to take a jab you don't need.

The health commissioner is outright LYING about COVID and kids. The data is irrefutable that kids are barely impacted by coronavirus, yet she continues to say publicly that kids need to be vaccinated. Beyond the science and the data, there are the glaring examples of just about every other state that is open, rescinding mask mandates and getting back to normal. Gov. DeSantis in Florida went so far as to say that kids should not be wearing masks at all.

The governor in South Carolina rescinded the mask order and made so-called passports illegal. Same in states across the country. Even the bluest state of them all, California, will end the statewide mandates on June 15.

The rest of the nation is open and that's with only about a third of the country vaccinated. The virus is gone. It's seasonal and has been around forever, so it'll be back. The question is what will happen when it does?

I can tell you from public statements, states like Florida and Texas won't lock down again. And considering that we now know "focused protection" as proposed by the medical experts who wrote and signed the Great Barrington Declaration and essentially implemented in Florida and during the so-called "second wave" in Sweden actually protects vulnerable people while empowering healthy people to go about their lives.

The science that the lockdown cowards keep talking about actually refutes their position. Masks don't stop the spread. Lockdowns kill people and economic opportunity and herd immunity is possible without a vaccine.

Remember, before you blame Murphy and his cohorts, everyone has to take a look in the mirror. Did you buy into the panic? Did you double-mask and isolate? Did you hide under your bed refusing to let your kids out or visit their grandparents? Murphy is a reflection of many scared people in NJ. He's the result of ignorance and panic, he's not the cause. Let's hope NJ does better next time.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

