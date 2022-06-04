Father’s Day Grillin’ Giveaway Contest on NJ 101.5

New Jersey 101.5 is celebrating Father's Day with a grillin' giveaway. This is a chance to win your dad some meat and some heat!

Starting Monday, June 6, listen for our Father's Day Grillin' Giveaway secret code word every weekday at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Enter the code words below on this page on our free app.

You could instantly win some meat — a free $100 Wegmans gift card.

And you'll qualify to win some heat — our grand prize of a $1,000 grill from Weber.

Three chances to win every weekday until June 17! Thirty winners!

Thanks to our sponsors: Wegmans and Derby Appliances in Edison.

If you have our free app, be sure to subscribe to contest alerts

Enter codewords below on the app

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.