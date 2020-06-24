Fatality rate for COVID-19 much lower than originally thought

It is difficult to quickly access the numbers on the fatality rate for the novel coronavirus. The panic and fear that has gripped so many people in the U.S. is profitable for media outlets and useful for a party that wants to take back power, especially the White House. It will take a massive amount of deprogramming to get these people to even consider going back to any semblance of a normal life. We've successfully "flattened the curve" in the states hardest hit by the virus, including New Jersey. Now it's time to "flatten the fear."

That is the name of a website dedicated to trying to bring Americans back to their senses when it comes to COVID-19. You can look into who's behind it and decide what you think their motives are. You might find the word "conservative" (gasp!) on their Wikipedia page, but by now we all know conservatives are generally for opening up and "liberals" are for being more cautious (which is the opposite of the meaning of liberal). So there's no surprise there. They site CDC statistics that show the fatality rate at about 0.4% which is far below initial ominous, terrifying predictions.

Some estimates put it even lower at 0.26%. These numbers or any numbers on the death rate aren't in the news every day, or any day, because they might serve to flatten the fear. Which is exactly what the people that want to control our lives do not want you to hear.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

