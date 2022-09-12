Fall Haul Contest on NJ 101.5: Win a $100 gift card

New Jersey 101.5 is making this the warmest fall of them all. With a free $100 gift card to Brock Farms!

This week, listen at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for the secret code word.

Enter it on our New Jersey 101.5 app to win and get fall-ready with a free $100 brock farms gift card!

There's three winners every weekday!

attachment-F8C08EF3-BFB5-427C-B02D-9DF7D42FB1FB loading...

Thanks to our sponsor Brock Farms Home & Garden World in Freehold and Colts Neck.

Open our app and enter your codewords in the space below!