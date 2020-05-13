Fair Lawn high schoolers special video ‘thank you’ to essential workers

So many people have been coming up with very special ways of expressing their thanks to essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis. But I thought this video stood out. Many people don’t have the highest opinion of high schoolers in New Jersey, but these kids are amazing.

Fair Lawn high school student government president Dennis Vink posted this touching video on Facebook and I thought it was moving enough to share. Many of his fellow students collaborated on what you can tell is a true labor of love. It’s obvious how much work went into it so I hope that you all take a minute to watch these New Jersey high schoolers relating a message of love and thanks to New Jersey essential workers. And yes, I had a tear in my eye watching it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

