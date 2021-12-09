Extended unemployment insurance to expire for 80,000 NJ workers

Eighty-eight weeks of unemployment benefits triggered by the coronavirus pandemic are coming to a close.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Thursday that approximately 80,000 New Jersey workers are due to exhaust extended unemployment insurance in the coming weeks, and they won't be able to receive additional unemployment assistance until new earnings and work history requirements are met.

Claimants in this pool will have benefited from 26 weeks of regular state unemployment, up to 49 weeks of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation that ended Sept. 4, and up to 13 weeks of state Extended Benefits that followed.

"We have distributed $37.5 billion in benefits to help more than 1.5 million claimants through the darkest days of the pandemic," said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. "Our team now stands ready to help these workers reenter the workforce by finding meaningful, dignified, sustained employment."

The department noted it is offering in-person services, by appointment only, at One-Stop Career Centers located across New Jersey. Also, free training courses provided by Metrix Learning are offered for positions in a variety of high-demand industry sectors, such as information technology, business analysis, and digital literacy.

