It's something I always took my daughter, Abby to every year and we absolutely love it.

First and foremost the fireworks to bring in the New Year on the beach in Seaside Heights in the winter is just fabulous. We bring a blanket and sit on the benches on the boardwalk and hope for a great new year.

The thing I love about Seaside's First Night, it's something for kids. There is always so much for New Year's Eve for grown-ups, this is something the whole family can enjoy together.

Everything You Need To Know About First Night 2023 in Seaside Heights

*First Night is Sunday, December 31st, 2023

*First Night is 1 pm - 5 pm

*Each arcade on the Seaside Height's Boardwalk has fun for the kids.

*Casino Pier has events all day long with a Frozen Sing-A-Long beginning at 1 pm. 2 pm a Holiday Magic Show. 3 pm A Kids Holiday Concert. Meet & Greets throughout the afternoon with the Holiday Mr. & Mrs. Mouse and Australian Pups. 4 pm A Dance Party with a countdown to the midnight balloon drop. All this fun is located at the center of Casino Pier.

*Coin Castle has events all day long with character visits throughout the day with Mickey, Minnie, Sonic & Coco from 1 pm - 4 pm and a Caricaturist at 4 pm.

*Lucky Leo's has events all day long with face painting and balloons from 1 pm - 4 pm. Mario & Peach make an appearance from 2 pm - 5 pm.

*Fireworks are at 5 pm from the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and can be seen from anywhere on the boardwalk.

