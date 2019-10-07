Even church bingo players in NJ might be crooked

I’m pretty sure I’ve never seen a story where police were called over a bingo game, but it happened in Runnemede.

The Courier-Post reports that the great bingo caper took place at St. Maria Goretti’s hall when two alleged rapscallions tried to collect a $200 pot that they hadn’t actually won. The two women, a 71-year-old and a 38 year old, both from Camden, had taped over one of the squares on their bingo card to make it seem like they had won, but an eagle-eyed worker spotted their chicanery, the paper reports police say.

The Runnemede Police were called and they arrested two women, charging them with a “local ordinance for improper behavior” and then releasing them, according to the report. It is not clear if they have legal representation to speak on their behalf.

