MANCHESTER — Police say an 87-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a car that was pulling out of a parking spot.

Officers responded to the ShopRite shopping plaza along Route 70 just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday and spotted a 2020 Chevrolet Trax partially out of a parking space, and an elderly female lying on the ground.

According to an initial investigation, the driver of the vehicle, an 82-year-old man, was pulling out of his spot and turning left, as Marie Ryerson was walking towards ShopRite and in to the vehicle's path of travel.

"Driver error appears to be the primary contributing factor" to the accident, according to police.

The driver and his 80-year-old passenger were uninjured.

Ryerson, of Whiting, sustained injuries on the right side of her body and may be dealing with serious internal injuries as well, according to police. She was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City for treatment.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.