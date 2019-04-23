Easter Bunny hailed as hero in Florida; facing criminal charges in NJ

A man in a bunny costume who was hailed as a hero in Florida for intervening in a fight between a man and woman on Easter Sunday is wanted on charges of breaking into a car in South Brunswick.

A video of Antoine McDonald, 19, getting involved in a fight went viral after being posted on TMZ. He told the website that he was out with friends when he hopped into action after seeing a man spit on a woman. He started punching the man as the crowd shouted their encouragement. McDonald even did a little shadowboxing to "celebrate" his win.

The fight was broken up by a police officer and no arrests were made.

He then did a round of media interviews which brought attention to his criminal past that stretches from New Jersey to Florida.

McDonald failed to show up in court in South Brunswick for a car burglary charge September, according to South Brunswick police, which said in a message on their Twitter account they are aware of McDonald.

South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief Jim Ryan McDonald said he also was charged with harassment for spitting at a 7-Eleven employee last year.

Dover, Delaware police say McDonald was also arrested there in 2017 after he and two others were accused of committing two armed robberies.

Police in Orlando told NBC New York that McDonald's whereabouts were not known.

