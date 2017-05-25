East Brunswick convenience store was weed emporium, police say

Pit Stop Food Store on Old Stage Road in East Brunswick. (Google Maps)

EAST BRUNSWICK — Lots of stores claim to sell more things than their competitors, but one convenience store sold some items that were not legal, according to police.

After a two-month investigation, Pit Stop convenience store owner Utkarsh Makwana was arrested on drug charges, as were two customers found in his parking lot. Police say the 26-year-old Monroe resident was also selling drug items, including marijuana in various forms, as well as THC cigars, vapes and hashish wax.

Makwana, 26, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone.

Police said during the investigation he was also found with a stun gun as well as $3,300 in cash, $5,000 worth of marijuana, and close to $10,000 worth of drug paraphernalia.

While police were executing a search warrant of the store, two teens were arrested in the store's parking lot.

