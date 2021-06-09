Earthquake in NJ shakes southern Ocean County

An earthquake shook southern Ocean County on Wednesday morning.

The quake at 7:52 a.m. measured 2.4 on the Richter scale with the epicenter between Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor, according to the US Geological Survey.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 that their dispatch received a call about a house in Little Egg Harbor shaking.

Jacqueline Fiore on Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's Facebook page wrote that her house shook but very briefly while Rob Covino reported feeling it in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township.

Did you feel the earthquake?

