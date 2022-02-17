‘Drunk’ NJ sisters embarrass themselves & our state at Disney World (Opinion)

"Tale as old as time"... well, not really.

Just when we thought we got the terrible reputation from Jersey Shore off of us, these sisters come along.

A full-out brawl broke out last October, but only came to light recently, between New Jersey natives in Walt Disney World in Florida.

The three sisters were dining at Disney Springs, then they decided to grab some drinks at an Irish pub. Those are famous last words, in my opinion, as many drinks ensued.

Apparently, they drank as though they were on an island with Captain Jack Sparrow because when the sisters tried to Uber back to their hotel, their Uber driver refused to drive them. The driver was already aware that they were too drunk to handle.

Yikes.

That decision was a wise one for the driver, who knows what would have been on the floor of the car had they accepted the ride? A regurgitated Dole Whip drenched in vodka?

After a security guard provided the sisters with an alternative solution by calling a taxi, they passed the time by getting into some real talk. According to reports, the older sister called the younger sister a bad mom and slapped her. This led to the younger sister threatening to punch back.

Talk about the happiest place on Earth, huh? They learned nothing about sisterly love from Elsa and Anna.

This is where it gets even more uncomfortable. After a security manager tried to pull them apart, instead of trying to calm down, the two sisters rushed at each other and slipped in their third sister's vomit.

I just hope sweet, innocent Mickey Mouse wasn’t around to see this.

Then one sister started to undress, seemingly to get rid of any vomit stained clothes, but that didn’t stop her from continuing to try to attack her sister.

According to the New York Post:

Police from the Orlando County Sheriff’s Office arrived around 12:40 a.m. to find the younger sister screaming and crying near Cirque du Soleil, steps from the Watermelon and Mango parking lots. She was stripped down to only her underwear and sandals, court papers said.

Not New Jersey's finest moment. We’re really giving Florida men a run for their money. Though, maybe we can cite Donald Duck as the fashion inspiration considering he never wears pants?

According to the Post: Both women were arrested on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence, battery, and disorderly intoxication.

No criminal charges were pursued.

I have to admit… the only drama that came from my family’s trip to Disney World was our bad moods when we got caught in the rain. These siblings have given me and my sister something to aspire to (just kidding, she would 100% kick my ass).

