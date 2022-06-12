JACKSON — The driver of a car that tore through a business early Sunday morning is in the hospital and is suspected of being drunk behind the wheel, according to police.

The Lakewood Scoop first reported that the silver sedan drove into the corner of a building shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Video from the scene shows that part of the wall from the Brilliant Environmental Services building that sits at the intersection of Whitesville Road and Faraday Avenue collapsed onto the vehicle.

Jackson police Chief Matthew Kunz told New Jersey 101.5 that the driver and a passenger were injured. They were both taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment.

Kunz confirmed that the unidentified driver is being investigated for operating under the influence. The chief said it would take some time to get back the results of blood samples to measure the driver's blood alcohol content.

It's not yet clear how fast the vehicle was traveling. An overhead view of the area using Google Maps shows the building sits around 100 feet off the intersection.

The police department's Traffic Safety Unit is handling the investigation.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

