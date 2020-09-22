Driver, 80, killed after crash with 2 trucks and RV on Route 322

LOGAN — An 80-year-old driver was struck by two trucks and an RV after he tried to turn into a Route 322 business on Monday morning, according to township police.

The Pennsville man driving a Ford Transit van was preparing to make a left turn on westbound Route 322 into Clean Harbors about 11:30 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a dump truck.

The van was then hit by a Peterbilt "roll off" style truck, pushing the rear of the van into the eastbound lanes. A Winnebago heading east then struck the van.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not released his name early Tuesday.

The drivers of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries but declined hospital treatment.

Route 322, which connects the Commodore Barry Bridge over the Delaware River and Hamilton Township in Atlantic County, was closed for about four hours.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ