How a Purple Heart recipient’s life is getting a little easier

Townsquare Media and the Jay & Linda Grunin Foundation salute Donald Davis, whose story was brought to our attention by his mother-in-law, Matawan native Janet O'Connell.

Davis has been in the Army National Guard for 19 years, with four tours to Iraq and Afghanistan. He was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained while helping fellow soldiers after an IED attack in Iraq. He also suffered a traumatic brain injury earlier this year, which required emergency brain surgery followed by almost 30 days in the ICU.

Davis and his wife will be dealing with the aftermath of these injuries for the foreseeable future.

The Davis family is also still recovering from property damage caused by a major flood. With family members' attention now focused on medical care and bills, they have had to put their renovations on indefinite hold.

O'Connell's moving story of her son-in-law was enough to get the attention of Ashley Homestore, which happened to be running a promotion to award a deserving military family with a $5,000 room makeover.

O'Connell submitted her son-in-law's story as a 'thank you' for his sacrifice in hopes of letting him have a warm and inviting space.

"Our family is so proud of him for all he has given for his country and we hope brightening the space he lives in would be monumental in helping with his recovery," she said.

Davis was selected as the Ashley winner and recently visited Ashley Homestore to pick up his prize and browse furniture:

The family plans to makeover its basement, which would mean an enormous stresser being taken off its plate, and which would allow Davis to focus solely on his recovery.

Davis was recognized by Townsquare Media's Jersey Shore-area stations this week as their Warrior of the Week.

More from New Jersey 101.5: