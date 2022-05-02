Do you know a ‘mom boss’? She could win diamond earings!

Do you know a mom boss?

This Mother's Day, share with New Jersey 101.5 why the mom in your life is a boss. You must be 18 or older to enter.

One lucky mom will win sparkling diamond earrings worth over a thousand dollars! Thanks to our sponsor, Fords Jewelers.

Contest ends May 6. Enter below!

Click here for complete rules.

