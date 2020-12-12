Do we really want a white Christmas in New Jersey this year?

Hard to believe that Christmas is almost here. And with a year such as 2020, I think we can all use a little cheer.

But with social distancing and the threat of this pandemic still in play, it makes me wonder if we really want a white Christmas.

On the one hand, just the sight of a lightly snow-covered ground will add that extra sparkle to the holiday. On the other hand, a warmer Christmas day will make it easier for us to gather outside with family and friends in a safe and socially-distant manor.

So, it begs the question… what kind of weather do we want to wish for on Christmas? Before I share my thoughts on this as a parent of young kids (and give the completely un-scientific forecast of what my kids think will happen as well), let’s first check out some fun weather facts from New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow of what we’ve experienced in the past across New Jersey during the Christmas holiday.