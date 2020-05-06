Cash is making a comeback at some of New Jersey's toll crossings on Monday.

All of the agencies that run the state's toll roads, tunnels and bridges stopped accepting cash as the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up in March in order to eliminate contact between toll takers and drivers. Drivers without E-ZPass are sent a bill for the cash toll.

The Delaware River Port Authority will start accepting cash at the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges starting 6 a.m. Monday with measures not unlike what some retailers have implemented.

Toll collectors will be wearing face coverings and drivers are requested to wear the coverings as well when they pay their toll. Protective plastic shields similar to the ones at store registers have also been installed in the windows of toll booths.

Spokesman Tom Feeney said the New Jersey Turnpike Authority has not set a date for the return of cash on the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission crossings, including Route 1 and Route 78, will continue to be cash-free for the foreseeable future as well, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly.

NJ Transit, which closed its ticket windows at stations, is installing 14 new ticket vending machines that will allow riders to pay with contactless cards and mobile wallet apps on their phone instead of a credit card. Tickets will also print faster and will display travel information and advisories.

New NJ Transit ticket machine (NJ Transit)

