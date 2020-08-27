I’d like to think I’m a patient man. But we all have different levels of patience and different life situations. So when coronavirus hit New Jersey and began spreading like wildfire I understood something had to be done. Closing down businesses while devastating was necessary. And when businesses are shuttered so is advertising and that affects my job too, so I don’t say this lightly.

But as this pandemic dragged on and executive orders rolled out more and more, some decisions began to contradict others. When it was announced Wednesday that gyms would be allowed to reopen but not indoor dining, it really made you wonder.

We took calls and opinions from listeners on that, and that’s when Brian Brindisi called in. He’s the owner of Lakeside Diner in Lacey who has been defying executive orders and letting patrons dine indoors. He says for him it’s a matter of a different kind of survival. He’s tried to play nice. He’s done takeout and outdoor dining. But it hasn’t been enough to cover all his business expenses and personal bills. He’s been cited multiple times and recently defied a court order which could land him in jail. But the sheriff who had to enforce these rules has been sympathetic and the mayor there has as well. This speaks volumes.

I cannot say I condone his opening his business against executive orders during a health crisis that has killed thousands of New Jerseyans. If all businesses did this same thing all along we never would have gotten this virus under control. Yet at this point, with Murphy allowing gyms to reopen but still keeping indoor dining closed, I’m more sympathetic than I would have been a week ago.

Here’s what happened when he called in.

