Deadline for NJ Democrats to pick candidate after congressman’s death

🖊 Death of Pascrell has democrats looking for ballot replacement

🖊 Comment from one of four vying for the ballot

🖊 Meet the candidates event Aug. 26

Who will fill the vacant spot on the November ballot for North Jersey's 9th Congressional District?

Serving nearly three decades in Congress, U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. was expected to be on the ballot and run again until his death last week.

Time is closing in on the district democrats to choose the new Democratic candidate — Aug. 29 — for who will be put up against Republican Billy Prempeh.

New Jersey Congressional Redistricting Commission website New Jersey Congressional Redistricting Commission website loading...

The pool of people keeps getting bigger.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh announced Friday his intentions to pursue the congressional seat.

“Our nation is at a pivotal point, and we require strong and deliberate representation in Washington,” Sayegh said on Facebook.

State Sen. Nellie Pou, D-Passaic, Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, D-Passaic, Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, D-Passaic, all made similar decisions within two days of the death, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Tonight at 8 p.m. is a meet the candidates event for the four vying to fill the House seat.

The New Jersey Globe called Pou the pack’s lead as of Sunday, citing her support from leaders in Passaic, Bergen and Hudson counties.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom