Culturally significant event happening this week in NYC

If you want to experience a top-shelf performance by skilled musicians with a balance of two cultures, Wednesday night is your opportunity.

The National Chorus of Korea and the JH Arts Corporation will be performing The Choral Epic, in Korean, Hunminjeongeum (HUN-MIN-YONG-GEM).

My friend Heath Choi, who is a pillar of our New Jersey community, alerted me to the event and I want you to know about it.

It will take place at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

All are welcome.

I can tell you firsthand, after seeing the performances of some of Heather's students from her foundation "Show Me Your Heart," this performance will be next level.

We have one of the largest Asian-American communities in the United States and this is a great opportunity to celebrate the culture with what is described as a '"fusion of Korean Sentiment and Western music and Korean traditional music."

Get your tickets for this highly entertaining, culturally significant and inspirational event here

