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New tokens appear on the blockchain every day, each promising to be a great investment. According to Gallup surveys, most American investors are taking the offers with a grain of salt, and there's a very valid reason for that.

Thousands of new cryptocurrency tokens are listed every day on Binance’s directory, with fresh listings arriving through Megadrop and Alpha programs. While some investors jump at those opportunities, eager to join the early stages of a promising blockchain, the same market has seen a surge in stories of families losing their life savings due to false promises and empty claims. That track record is why verification matters more than hype.

Why Are Fewer Investors Buying Crypto?

The percentage of Americans who own crypto dropped to 11% in Gallup's June 2026 poll, down from 17% in the same period last year. According to their September report, 63% of investors believe that cryptocurrency is a "very risky" investment, and that number has remained above 60% throughout four Gallup polls.

New Jersey's crypto ownership rate lands close to the national average, but the state has the fifth-highest share of residents who have invested in crypto, at 2.15%, reports SmartAsset. Like the national numbers, men between the ages of 25 and 34 make up nearly half of crypto investors in the state.

Who Is Actually Using Digital Assets?

In January 2026, Pew Research Center set out to interview Americans about crypto usage, finding that 19% of respondents had invested in or used it. That's up from 16% in 2021. The numbers don't reflect a huge partisan divide, with 22% of Republicans reporting usage and 17% of Democrats.

19% of U.S. adults have invested in or used crypto Republicans report 22% usage, Democrats 17% Men aged 30 to 49 reach 40% Asian American adults report 25% usage

Pew's figure and Gallup's ownership measure track two different things. Whereas Pew asks respondents whether they have invested in, traded, or used cryptocurrency at any point, Gallup simply asks whether they currently own it. Confusing the two statistics gives misleading impressions of crypto's adoption rate in America.

How Do Scams Test Confidence in New Tokens?

The Federal Trade Commission reported investment fraud as the most common type of scams with more than $7.9 billion in investment fraud losses for 2025. Crypto and stocks showed up in plenty of those complaints. The year before, investment fraud reports totaled $1.4 billion across 144,041 consumers, a 38% increase from the prior year. Crypto-related complaints made up a meaningful share of those cases.

A Philadelphia man bought a Pokémon card worth $24,200 using fake cryptocurrency in a transaction that took place in the Evesham police station’s Safe Exchange Zone, which is reserved for smaller transactions involving video surveillance. Police were able to track him down through video footage and license plate readers.

According to news reports, New Jersey state legislators moved closer to banning crypto ATMs when the Senate Commerce Committee advanced the proposed legislation in June 2026. The FBI’s New Jersey Division noted that 369 New Jersey residents were victims of crypto scams, resulting in the loss of approximately $18 million through kiosk scams. Across the country, crypto ATM fraud complaints climbed past $388 million in 2025, which is a 58% increase compared to the previous year.

What Should New Jersey Households Watch For?

Watch for the usual suspects. Someone reaches out offering a guaranteed income. They want the cash transferred quickly. They give you an address where you can send crypto and request a seed phrase or private key. Be sure to always do the following:

Before making any transfers, verify, especially if someone meets you in person. Take the time to learn about a token’s fundamentals before sending any money. Research to ensure it is registered with relevant state and federal agencies. Be extra wary of any guaranteed returns.

Building trust in new crypto projects can only be established with openness and an understanding of the risks of crypto scams. Without that transparency, any new token or project inherits the doubts left by the last one.

Richard Teng, co-CEO of Binance, spoke about the industry’s overall development back in a July 2026 Cryptopolitan podcast: "As stablecoins grow rapidly and real-world assets and tokenisation expand, existing networks like SWIFT are in a situation where they have no choice but to consider blockchain support," he said.

Common Questions

Does falling ownership spell crypto’s demise?

Gallup’s figures have fallen from 2025 peaks, albeit remaining substantially higher than the 2021 level. This is explained partly by conservative investors who took part in the crypto-boom, but have since moved on to other things. Given that 63% of investors consider crypto very risky, the reduced appetite for crypto is understandable.

What should New Jersey residents look out for to spot crypto scams?

Scammers often push you to send ETH or tokens to a wallet they control. If you cannot independently confirm who is on the other end, don't send anything. Beyond that, check whether the code has been audited, developers are identifiable, and the token has a track record on major exchanges. Treat any claim of guaranteed profits as a reason to walk.