Coziest dining spot smack in the middle of Jersey

If you look on a map of New Jersey North Hanover Township is just about right in the middle of the state. It's next to Joint Base McGuire and home to a secret little gem that the locals just love. It's a favorite of military people, contractors, local folks and just about anybody who's ever been there once. It's Tara's Tavern in North Hanover, just over the border from Cookstown. Yeah, it's small town, but big on charm, homeyness, great food and really good people. Judi and I did a couple of our lunch tours there, the latest in 2016 and it was one of our favorites. If you're looking to take a ride "out in the country" a bit, you will not be disappointed.

