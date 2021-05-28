COVID-19 vaccinations at NJ beaches during Memorial Day weekend

Gov. Phil Murphy, state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and Rep. Frank Pallone on the Asbury Park boardwalk (Governor's Office)

ASBURY PARK — The Memorial Day weekend forecast may not be ideal for the beach but it good for getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Monmouth County is making it easy with the Shots at the Shore vaccination program.

"Now that we've got this thing on the run let's finish the job," Murphy said Friday as he stood on a windy Asbury Park boardwalk. "Let's chase it down for good and get ourselves across the finish line. The best way we can do this is by making sure everyone has easy access to the vaccines that are proven to be safe and effective."

The shots will be available at the Grande Arcade on the boardwalk in Asbury Park, the Gateway National Recreational Area in Sandy Hook, and the gazebo at Pier Village in Long Branch. Individuals can select from the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Those who get the first Moderna or Pfizer can get their second shot at a Walmart store closer to home.

St. Augustine Episcopal Church of Asbury Park will sponsor another second drive at Springwood Park from 1 to 5 p.m. as part of the Grateful for the Shot program.

"Please get vaccinated. The personal health risk to you for not getting vaccinated dwarfs any health risk from being vaccinated," Murphy said. "In the meantime show respect for others and keep your mask on."

In his executive order ending mask wearing indoors, Murphy does not require proof of vaccination and is relying on an honor system.

