COVID-19 pushes ‘Sopranos’ prequel to 2021

If you were looking forward to the September release of The Many Saints Of Newark...fuggetaboutit. Warner Bros. announced it is pushing the release date back all the way to March 12, 2021 due to uncertainty about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Considered one of the best shows in television history and having won 21 Emmy awards over its six seasons, The Sopranos prequel focuses on a young Tony Soprano growing up in Newark, NJ around the time of the riots.

In fact some of the film was shot in Newark with plenty of New Jerseyans serving as extras. Other locations were Paterson, Passaic, the Bendix Diner in Hasbrouck Heights and Holsten’s in Bloomfield. James Gandolfini’s son Michael plays young Tony and he posted to Instagram about the delay.

Just like fans waited through long hiatuses for new seasons on HBO, they will surely wait until it’s safe to go back to theaters.