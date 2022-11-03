Costco is recalling nearly 150,000 pounds of Foster Farms fully cooked frozen chicken breast patty products because they may be contaminated with hard clear pieces of plastic.

The 80-oounce plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of “chicken patties breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat” were produced on Aug. 11, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

All 148,000 pounds have a best-by date of Aug. 11, 2023, an establishment number “P-33901,” and a lot code of 3*2223**.

The packages were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, and may have been further distributed to other Costco retail locations.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints of hard clear plastic embedded in the chicken patties.

Costco recalls fully cooked, frozen chicken patties (Photo: FSIS) Costco recalls fully cooked, frozen chicken patties (Photo: FSIS) loading...

There have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with anyone eating the food. But FSIS believes the plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase. Retailers are urged not to sell them.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or info@fosterfarms.com.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.