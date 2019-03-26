Cops seek 3 men after fatal Indian restaurant shooting in Edison

EDISON — Three men are being sought for questioning in connection to a fatal shooting outside a restaurant early Saturday morning.

Nahshon Brown, 31, of Newark, was pronounced dead after being shot just before 2 a.m. outside the Akbar Indian Cuisine Restaurant at the Quality Inn near Route 1.

A 40-year-old Newark man was still being treated Tuesday for a gunshot wound to the head.

Person of Interest 1 in Edison shooting with neck mark (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office)

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey did not release the names of the men police are seeking or disclose their role in the incident. Surveillance video shows the three men entering the restaurant together. One of the men, identified as "Person 1," has a mark on the right side of his neck.

A promotional pamphlet posted by RLS Metro Breaking News described the event as the "official birthday bash for Rich, the G.O.A.T. of NJ nightlife." Carey described it as a "reggae event."

Person of Interest w in Edison shooting (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office)

Person of Interest 3 in Edison shooting (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office)

The restaurant on its Facebook page said its staff was not involved in the shooting. It also offered condolences to Brown.

Carey asked anyone with information about the men to call Edison police at (732) 248-7531 or the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3254.

