Coastal flooding risk persists as weekend begins

A chance for more of the same coastal flooding that invaded the streets of Jersey Shore towns and made driving conditions dangerous Thursday night will continue through Saturday, before the autumn rains let up for a few days.

Friday looks like a cloudy and breezy day, with pockets of light rain showers mainly along the coastline. Daytime highs will be in the lower to mid-60s. Then in the evening, a slight chance of rain will stick around until we eventually dry out and spend the rest of the overnight under cloudy skies. Lows will get down into the lower to mid-50s.

Saturday begins with clouds and a breeze once again, but lifts to sunshine later in the day. Saturday's highs push north just a bit, from the mid-60s to near 70.

Sunday and Monday both should be sunny (Monday being the Columbus Day holiday), with highs gradually reaching from the mid- to upper 60s.

Right now it looks like the next patch of rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Enjoy the weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Tuesday, Oct. 15. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

