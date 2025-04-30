Once the personal residence of Steve Wynn during his time in Atlantic City, a penthouse on the 26th floor of the Golden Nugget’s Gold Tower is now listed for $2.2 million. The unit spans over 3,000 square feet and includes a private terrace, an open living area, and full-length windows with views of the ocean, marina, and skyline.

While some parts have been updated, much of the original layout remains. According to the listing, the space was built to offer both privacy and room for entertaining, reflecting the style of the city’s casino scene during the 1980s, defined by exclusivity, discretion, and an almost unspoken fluidity of high-stakes play.

While this level of privacy once relied on personal networks and unspoken rules, the pace of gambling has now changed along with the format. This has led to iGaming platforms now offering quick payouts without ID in the online casino space, replacing the old discretion with a system where speed and minimal interruption speak for themselves.

Atlantic City is beginning to show signs of the same online change, as casino operators look for ways to keep pace with modern players and a growing market. At Ocean Casino Resort, recent updates are part of an effort to make the property feel less rigid and more responsive, closer to the kind of service people now expect from the apps and platforms they use every day. The changes include a refreshed high-limit slot area and newly renovated guest rooms.

According to resort officials, recent developments are part of a broader effort to create a more efficient experience from the moment guests arrive, whether they’re checking in, heading to the gaming floor, or moving between different parts of the property.

The upgrades also come at a time when old-school venues are facing increased pressure to justify capital investment. Though tourism has rebounded since pandemic lows, much of the industry’s growth is now coming from online play. According to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, internet gambling generated more than $2.39 billion in revenue last year, marking a 24.1 percent increase from 2023 and outpacing several brick-and-mortar casinos combined.

That shift in where the money is going has pushed Atlantic City’s casinos to reassess how they stay competitive, and what kind of in-person experience can still draw people in. The emphasis is no longer purely on spectacle or scale—it’s on frictionless access, updated infrastructure, and amenities that feel current. Industry analysts say operators are under increasing pressure to modernize both their physical properties and their digital footprints, particularly as more gamblers choose platforms that offer speed and simplicity over traditional gaming floors.

That tension is starting to reshape local strategy. Earlier this year, several Atlantic City properties began introducing mobile check-in systems, contactless payment options, and app-based player rewards in an effort to streamline visits and reduce waiting times. These aren’t dramatic overhauls, but they reflect a broader shift toward service models borrowed from e-commerce and hospitality tech industries that have already trained consumers to expect instant confirmation and minimal hassle.

At the same time, city officials are pushing to expand Atlantic City’s appeal beyond gambling altogether. A proposed $1 billion redevelopment plan, still in early stages, would reshape a large section of the Boardwalk with mixed-use retail, entertainment, and residential space. Combined with new tourism campaigns launched this year, the goal is to reframe the city not just as a gambling hub, but as a more balanced destination—one that can survive and grow even as the core economics of the casino industry continue to shift.

This content was produced in partnership with cardplayer.com. If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

