Cash reward for info on shot man who crashed into home and died

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Somerset County Crime Stoppers for information about the shooting death of a 25-year-old man last month.

Township resident Dominic Frederick was found behind the wheel of a vehicle that had crashed into a home in the Somerset section about 11 p.m. Saturday, May 25.

While the vehicle crashed on Foxwood Drive, the shooting happened in the area of Petty Road, near Franklin Greens Apartments, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or Franklin Township Police at 732-873-5533.

