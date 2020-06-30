According to the Centers for Disease Control, if you test positive for having had coronavirus, it may be a result of you having had a cold. That’s right. The so-called ‘spike’ in positive cases may be skewed by the common cold.

A positive test result shows you might have antibodies from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. However, there is a chance a positive result means that you have antibodies from an infection with a virus from the same family of viruses (called coronaviruses), such as the one that causes the common cold. – from the CDC at cdc.gov

How can we trust the tests when it’s possible that a positive result may have nothing to do with COVID-19 and may in fact be related to having had a cold?

The Governor is pushing hard to keep NJ shut down, now pointing to other states and a so-called ‘spike’ in positive cases as a reason to keep NJ restaurants closed for indoor dining indefinitely. How many restaurants ordered food in preparation of opening on Thursday? How many small restauranteurs put those orders on their personal credit cards? How many hourly workers were ready to return to work Thursday? All shattered. All because of a crisis actor Governor who is making unilateral decisions without any input from any other elected official.

Part of the problem is that the cowards in the legislature have bought into the never-ending health crisis. Despite the fact that even with the errors, the percentage of positive cases is dropping. Despite the fact that the vulnerable are clearly identified as those who are over the age of 65 with underlying conditions. Despite the facts that the virus peaked in April. Despite logic, common sense and the fact that keeping the economy shut down is costing lives. Despite the fact that thousands gathered for protests and were given a pass by the Governor on the health risks. Despite all of this, the so-called opposition in Trenton submitted to the propaganda and showed up with masks and complied with distance guidelines.Knowing that they would lose every vote. Knowing that the Democratic majority would push through everything and anything they wanted.

The GOP caucus should have come to Trenton in force, without masks and challenged the so-called science that the Governor is allegedly using to keep NJ shuttered. Sadly, there is no opposition, only talking points and complaints that voters keep electing the same people. The truth is uglier than that. Most voters simply stay home and make their plans to ‘vote with their feet’. Can NJ be saved? If so, who will speak for New Jersey?

