Can Nick Jonas save the hideous ‘Jersey Boys?’ (Opinion)

Nick Jonas is giving fans the best of both worlds as he takes a break from singing to play the role of Frankie Valli in the TV adaption of Jersey Boys.

The thing is, I hated the play. I’m one of the few people who walked out early from the Broadway show. Sounds sacrilegious for a Jersey girl to do this. Too saccharine. Too cliché. Too obvious. And the movie was a disappointment, too. So I’m hoping the TV adaptation, along with Nick Jonas’ performance, can save it.

Many people are unaware of the fact that Nick Jonas grew up around New Jersey, but starring in this show will give Jonas an opportunity to show fans the Jersey boy in him.

Jersey Boys has been around for over 10 years now, and performances have been made all over the world. I think people give the cheesy non-plot of Jersey Boys a pass because of the perfection of the music. Nevertheless, rumors had been circulating for a while that Jonas was starring in a new show, but no one saw Jersey Boys coming.

The show is being produced by the same producers as the wonderful Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, meaning the Jonas version of Jersey Boys could be a real treat.

Now you may be wondering, because Nick Jonas has become such a big part of Hollywood; how will he portray a Jersey Boys character? Fans should have nothing to fear, however, as Nick Jonas has been building his acting career and is looking forward to learning and growing with the special group of people putting on the show.

I’m looking forward to watching the show to see if the Nick Jonas twist can improve an otherwise hackneyed show. It is unclear when or where the show is going to air, but if we can be sure of anything, regardless of my opinion, it’s that it’ll be a hit.

People just love this show, no matter what.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.