Burlington County man raped little girl before walking her home

A 22-year-old Wrightstown man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for raping an underage girl in 2017.

John Wills pleaded guilty in November to first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Prosecutors say he raped the girl, who was under 10 years old, at an acquaintance's home in North Hanover. He then walked the girl home and told her not to talk about what happened.

“The abuse endured by this young victim is heartbreaking,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Friday. “We pray that she develops strength and resiliency as she matures and is able to live a happy life, and hope that this outcome can contribute toward that process.”

Wills will not be eligible for parole. He will serve his sentence at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center, a prison for violent or repeat sex offenders in the Avenel section of Woodbridge.

