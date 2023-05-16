Buffets are back and the best ones in New Jersey are right here

You can't keep a good buffet down, although the COVID pandemic really tried. Things were so bad that many buffets filed for bankruptcy.

But now that the COVID care is pretty much over, buffets are back in a big way. Then again, of course, they're big, otherwise they wouldn't be buffets.

Now if you're not a fan of the buffet for any reason, then this is where you get off, but if you are like I am, stick around. We've got some great ones right here in New Jersey.

What I like best about the buffet is that it not only takes away the decision-making when I go out to eat, but I also know I'm going to get the volume to fill me up.

So where are the great buffets of New Jersey? I polled my social media followers who love to eat and this is what we came up with. Mangia!

Stephen Siegel

I think the one at hard rock casino is the best one in Jersey

Everett EC Winkler

Grand Buffet, Ramsey … also Port-Of-Call in Hackensack

Ellen Fried

Dipaolo's in Penns Grove !!!

Go on Wednesdays for their prime rib lunch buffet !!! 🏃💃

And, what a steal for only $24.95

Thomas Mongelli

The Borgata in AC.

