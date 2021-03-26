Browns Mills man recorded himself sexually assaulting girl, cops say

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old resident of the Browns Mills section has been charged with recording himself raping an underage girl.

Cody Rodriguez was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and four counts of first-, second- and third-degree child endangerment.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez knew his victim and her family. The victim's parent notified police after learning that Rodriguez had made sex videos with the girl, prosecutors said.

Investigators said the sexual assault happened repeatedly over several months last year.

Authorities did not publicly reveal other details in order to protect the identity of the victim.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Rodriguez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was being held at the Burlington County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

