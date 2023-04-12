‘Blue Oyster Cult’ founder talks hits, NJ moment, and coming to Dover

If you're a fan of Blue Oyster Cult, you must be at 158 West Clinton Street in Dover, Saturday night, April 15, as Deko Entertainment presents "Up Close and Personal" with original member, bassist, and lead singer Joe Bouchard playing a very intimate show in front of 45 people.

It's part of the "Up Close and Personal" series. Bouchard will play his incredible music and tell stories from his past (Not sure if there will not be a cowbell), some of which he shared with me on New Jersey 101.5:

Joe Bouchard (up close) (Photo: Blue Oyster Cult Live in Paris 1975, Pawel Orzechowski, YouTube)

How did "Blue Oyster Cult" begin?

In the basement, you know? We started in the basement. I was up to college in Ithaca. College and my brother and the guitar player were in New York on Long Island, and during my vacation from college, this is back in the 60s, right 1967 1968, I would go to the band's house. They all lived in one band house. And I would jam with them on my you know, college breaks. Then finally, as soon as I graduated, they said 'hey, we need a bass player.' So I said sure. I was gonna go to New York anyway, but to become a professional musician? I never thought that I would end up in a band that's known all over the world.

Joe Bouchard (Photo: Blue Oyster Cult - Don't Fear the Reaper (single version) (1976) (HD), MadFranko008, YouTube)

How did "Don't Fear The Reaper" come about?

It was a fluke. Our guitar player, Donald Roeser, his stage name is Buck Dharma inspired. He wrote this amazing, amazing song. The first time I heard it, I knew that it was going to be something really special. I remember once we recorded it, I called up our accountant and said , 'We're ever gonna have a hit! It's gonna be a smash.' Not knowing that it would be one of those songs that 45 years later is still one of the most popular songs.

Buck Dharma and Joe Bouchard (Photo: Blue Oyster Cult live in Paris 1975, Pawel Orzechowski, YouTube)

Then there was "Burnin For You":

We got lucky there. We had this great producer, Martin Birch, on Deep Purple. He did two albums with us, and the second one really took off. It was just a beautiful record. This guy is a genius. So now and, you know, you know we struck gold the second time so, you know, thank God for that.

(Photo courtesy of Jen, Chipster PR)

What's your best "New Jersey" story?

It happened in New Jersey. We were on our way to the Capitol Theatre in Passaic, and we heard our first single on WABC. It was a Saturday night, and we just flipped out.

To get tickets for Joe Bouchard on Saturday, April 15, hosted by Frankie Hudak, click here.

