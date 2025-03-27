Best Italian spot in NJ is also the toughest reservation to get

If you’ve ever taken an Uber to a restaurant only to be dropped off in front of a private house, you might’ve thought your driver was up to no good. But the house at 15 Fox Place in Jersey City is the whole point.

If you live in North Jersey and consider yourself a foodie, you’ve probably heard of 15 Fox Place in Jersey City. But let me tell you—only the true locals and savvy food lovers know about this little gem, and trust me, it’s a place you need to experience.

Tucked away in the Journal Square area, 15 Fox Place isn’t just another Italian restaurant. It’s a family-run operation that delivers some of the most authentic Italian dishes you’ll find outside of Italy.

SEE MORE: Walmart tried taking away something everyone in NJ loves

Tough to get in

I first heard about it when it was named the best restaurant in Jersey, and let me tell you, getting a reservation is no easy feat. Instagrammer @exploringwithjaylynn said “I called in 2023 and 2024! They were booked up in 2023 and booked up in 2024 but I called to be put on the waitlist and luckily got in! If you call and they don't answer just leave a message and they get back to you."

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

So she spent months calling to get in, and after finally securing a spot, she understood why this place is so hard to book.

What's on the menu?

For $105 per person, you’re treated to a five-course meal with 19 plates of some of the most flavorful food you can imagine. Yes, 19! According to pretty much anyone, who’s been there, it will easily be the most stuffed you’ve ever been after a meal.

The amount of food that they serve you is insane. And every bite is worth it. The food is fantastic, the atmosphere is warm and inviting, and the service is top-notch.

Chef Rich and his son, Marc, make sure to stop by and check on you. And even though it’s in a house, don’t let the location fool you — it’s more than worth the trip.

It’s the kind of place that makes you feel like family, and if you’re lucky enough to get a seat, you’ll understand why it’s such a local favorite.

New huge Italian Market coming to Monmouth County this week Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Central Jersey's best kept secret Italian Restaurant Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈