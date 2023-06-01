Believe it or not, these are real laws in New Jersey

Every state has their history of unusual or downright crazy laws. New Jersey is no different. I've compiled a list of some of these laws here in New Jersey. Some of these are state laws, and some are municipal laws. All are still on the books.

In Newark, if you want some ice cream for desert after 6pm, you need a written note from your doctor. The penalty for this transgression is a fine for both the customer as well as the person who served it.

It seems weird you even need a law on the books for this, but in Manville, its illegal to give alcohol or tobacco to zoo animals.

We all joke about the New Jersey gas pumping law, but did you know that you can actually be fined 50 bucks or more if you're caught?

Hey, if they don't want us to pump, shouldn't they at least offer to clean the windows?

File this under, "Things that make you go hmmm." In New Jersey, Section 2C:39-9.2 states that it's illegal to sell handcuffs to children under the age of 18. It's considered a disorderly persons offense.

If you thought the gas pumping law was weird, check out Bergen County Blue Laws. It is illegal for retailers to sell clothing, electronics, and furniture on Sundays.

In Haddon Township, there's a law on the books that's a bit of a head scratcher. Statue 175-12 states that it's illegal to annoy the opposite sex. So, how does that work with marriages? How about brothers and sisters? I'm guessing a lot of husbands can be in trouble.

