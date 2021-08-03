Beautiful sunflower fields you can stroll through in NJ — 2021
Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — the annual rotation of seasonal fruits, vegetables and flowers that have become popular day trip attractions for residents and visitors.
Late summer means the arrival of sunflower season. There are fields in each part of the state, planted for the enjoyment of customers who often can also pay to bring a few stems home, if they choose.
Some fields are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to mid-September. Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.
Von Thun Farms New Jersey Sunflower Trail (Warren County)
438 Route 57 West, Washington, 07882
Phone: 908-689-3761
Open daily thru Labor Day. Weekend hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Weekday hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Paid admission includes access to the New Jersey Sunflower Trail, photo op areas, and the farm animal barnyard area, as well as access to the picking fields (MUST purchase container for picking) and a hayride around the farm.
Online tickets are strongly encouraged (ages 2 & under are free)
Happy Day Farm (Monmouth County)
106 Iron Ore Road, Manalapan, 07726
Phone: 732-977-3607
The farm is “cash only" and tickets are sold at the door for the summer season.
Happy Day Farm is open for blueberry, zinnia and sunflower picking for late summer (through last weekend of August).
At the Manalapan farm, Wednesday to Sunday hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed Monday & Tuesday). “Last entry at 2:30 p.m. sharp.”
Holland Ridge Farms (Monmouth County)
86 Rues Rd, Cream Ridge, 08514
Email: info@hollandridgefarms.com
For the 2021 season, the farm has planted eight varieties of sunflowers, along with other gorgeous flowers and is rolling out new “photo props.”
Holland Ridge Farms is expecting to open for sunflowers in late September.
After ticketed admission, visitors can pay a dollar a stem to bring home pick-your-own custom bouquets and arrangements.
Sussex County New Jersey Sunflower Maze at Liberty Farm (Sussex County)
101 Route 645, Sandyston, 07826
Phone: 833-SUN-MAZE (833-786-6293)
New Jersey's "original" sunflower maze is heading into its 11th year.
This year, the farm planted over 50 varieties and plans to open about 50 acres to customers, with over a million flowers.
Sussex County Sunflower Maze is slated to open Aug. 23- Sept. 12 for 2021.
Dalton Farms (Gloucester County)
660 Oak Grove Road Swedesboro, 08085
Phone: 856-628-7313
As of August, tickets were posted through Sept 6th, with tickets to be added as later blooms are monitored.
The expected season is to run through the month of September. Dalton Farms is a 99-acre family owned and run farm, with roots extending back to 1790.
In addition to the sunflower fields, a Craft Brew Fest was slated at Dalton Farms for Labor Day and a 5K charity run for Sept. 11 to benefit HEADstrong Foundation.
Johnson’s Corner Farm (Burlington County)
133 Church Road, Medford, 08055
Phone: 609-654-8643
Name the season and there's something literally growing at Johnson’s Corner Farm.
For 2021, they launched evening sunflower strolls by ticketed admission, rolling into summer harvest pick your own days and evenings for August.
Hayride tickets can be combined with a visit to the Discovery Barnyard Playground and Animal Farm, with discounts for evening hours.